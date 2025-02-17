Tamil Nadu Leaders Rally Against Central Government's Alleged Discrimination

Ezhilan Naganathan, the DMK Medical Wing Secretary and MLA, has leveled accusations against the central government, claiming discriminatory budgeting and interference in Tamil Nadu's language practices. Speaking to the media on Monday, he stated that Tamil Nadu is suffering from the central government's neglect and sarcastic attitudes toward the state's constitutionally mandated language policies and budget allocations. In response, Naganathan described the government's behavior as dictatorial and called for protests against this 'dictator model.'

Naganathan emphasized that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has encouraged all political entities and the people of Tamil Nadu to unite in a collective effort to protect the state's rights and dignity. 'Our Chief Minister has urged all parties and every Tamil individual to stand for the rights and dignity of Tamil Nadu,' he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government for allegedly attempting to enforce Hindi on the Southern state and not allocating funds post-cyclone disaster relief. Stalin remarked that the Tamil Nadu population is observing these actions and will make their voices heard when the time is right. Responding to the claims of imposed language policies, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated the central government's commitment to the National Education Policy, highlighting its focus on multilingual education and the importance of teaching in students' mother tongues.

(With inputs from agencies.)