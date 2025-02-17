Left Menu

Macron's Diplomatic Tightrope: Navigating US-EU Relations on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a crucial phone call with Donald Trump prior to an emergency European meeting on Ukraine. Macron subsequently summoned EU and UK leaders to discuss the implications of the US's recent diplomatic approach, which appeared to align more closely with the Kremlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:49 IST
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron initiated a pivotal phone conversation with former US President Donald Trump ahead of a high-stakes European meeting on Ukraine, hosted in Paris. Macron's office, however, chose not to divulge the specifics of their dialogue.

In a diplomatic move, Macron invited leaders from essential European Union countries and the United Kingdom to the Elysee Palace on Monday. The purpose: crafting a cohesive response to the United States' recent diplomatic maneuvers concerning Ukraine, actions that have transformed a traditionally steadfast ally into a political concern.

The preceding week marked the inaugural visit of top Trump administration officials to Europe. The visit signaled a potential warming of US-Kremlin relations, raising concerns among some of its traditional European partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

