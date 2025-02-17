Macron's Diplomatic Tightrope: Navigating US-EU Relations on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron initiated a pivotal phone conversation with former US President Donald Trump ahead of a high-stakes European meeting on Ukraine, hosted in Paris. Macron's office, however, chose not to divulge the specifics of their dialogue.

In a diplomatic move, Macron invited leaders from essential European Union countries and the United Kingdom to the Elysee Palace on Monday. The purpose: crafting a cohesive response to the United States' recent diplomatic maneuvers concerning Ukraine, actions that have transformed a traditionally steadfast ally into a political concern.

The preceding week marked the inaugural visit of top Trump administration officials to Europe. The visit signaled a potential warming of US-Kremlin relations, raising concerns among some of its traditional European partners.

