Opposition Criticizes BJP's 'Reverse Gear' Budget in Odisha

The BJP government's Budget for 2025-26 in Odisha has come under fire, with Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik calling it ineffective and regressive. Patnaik, also the BJD president, highlighted unspent funds from previous budgets and criticized the declining industrial growth and financial health of the state.

He further stated that the budget fails to spur development, especially in agriculture, where farmers are suffering, and unemployment is rising, disproportionately affecting women from Mission Shakti. These issues, he claims, are indicative of the government moving in 'reverse gear.'

Congress Leader Rama Chandra Kadam also weighed in, describing the budget as a 'political document' rather than a practical financial plan. Kadam argues it overlooks critical issues such as unemployment, inflation, and the plight of farmers, further compounding the distress in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)