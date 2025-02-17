Opposition Criticizes BJP's 'Reverse Gear' Budget in Odisha
Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha, criticized the BJP government's Budget for 2025-26, labeling it as ineffective and regressive. He highlighted unspent funds, declining industrial and state financial growth, and stated that the administration's lack of development is affecting farmers and employment adversely.
- Country:
- India
The BJP government's Budget for 2025-26 in Odisha has come under fire, with Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik calling it ineffective and regressive. Patnaik, also the BJD president, highlighted unspent funds from previous budgets and criticized the declining industrial growth and financial health of the state.
He further stated that the budget fails to spur development, especially in agriculture, where farmers are suffering, and unemployment is rising, disproportionately affecting women from Mission Shakti. These issues, he claims, are indicative of the government moving in 'reverse gear.'
Congress Leader Rama Chandra Kadam also weighed in, describing the budget as a 'political document' rather than a practical financial plan. Kadam argues it overlooks critical issues such as unemployment, inflation, and the plight of farmers, further compounding the distress in Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Fierce Critique of AAP's Governance in Delhi: A Vision for BJP's Promising Future
BJP Confident in Winning Delhi as AAP Faces Mounting Criticism
BJP Ramps Up Campaign as Delhi Election Nears
BJP vs AAP: The Battle for Delhi's Future
Karnataka BJP Leaders Rally Against State Chief Vijayendra