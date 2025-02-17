Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes BJP's 'Reverse Gear' Budget in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha, criticized the BJP government's Budget for 2025-26, labeling it as ineffective and regressive. He highlighted unspent funds, declining industrial and state financial growth, and stated that the administration's lack of development is affecting farmers and employment adversely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:54 IST
Opposition Criticizes BJP's 'Reverse Gear' Budget in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government's Budget for 2025-26 in Odisha has come under fire, with Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik calling it ineffective and regressive. Patnaik, also the BJD president, highlighted unspent funds from previous budgets and criticized the declining industrial growth and financial health of the state.

He further stated that the budget fails to spur development, especially in agriculture, where farmers are suffering, and unemployment is rising, disproportionately affecting women from Mission Shakti. These issues, he claims, are indicative of the government moving in 'reverse gear.'

Congress Leader Rama Chandra Kadam also weighed in, describing the budget as a 'political document' rather than a practical financial plan. Kadam argues it overlooks critical issues such as unemployment, inflation, and the plight of farmers, further compounding the distress in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025