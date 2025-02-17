French Cultural Influence Deepens Western Sahara Dispute
French Culture Minister Rachida Dati's visit to Western Sahara showcases support for Morocco's sovereignty over the region, amid longstanding conflict with the Algerian-backed Polisario Front. France, alongside the U.S., backs Morocco's claims, with President Macron reinforcing this stance. The visit spurs both political and economic implications.
French Culture Minister Rachida Dati commenced a significant visit to the disputed Western Sahara, a move accentuating France's support for Morocco's sovereignty over the region. During her visit, Dati plans to engage with local officials and establish a French cultural center.
The conflict, rooted in history since 1975, involves Morocco's territorial claims opposed by the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, advocating for independence. France has aligned with Morocco's stance, becoming the second permanent U.N. Security Council member, following the United States, to support this position.
In a previous diplomatic effort, French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed Morocco's claim during a visit to Rabat, where he announced plans to bolster France's consular influence in the territory. This visit also facilitated substantial economic agreements totaling over $10 billion, underscoring France's deepening ties with Morocco amidst regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
