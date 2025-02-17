Left Menu

French Cultural Influence Deepens Western Sahara Dispute

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati's visit to Western Sahara showcases support for Morocco's sovereignty over the region, amid longstanding conflict with the Algerian-backed Polisario Front. France, alongside the U.S., backs Morocco's claims, with President Macron reinforcing this stance. The visit spurs both political and economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:00 IST
French Culture Minister Rachida Dati commenced a significant visit to the disputed Western Sahara, a move accentuating France's support for Morocco's sovereignty over the region. During her visit, Dati plans to engage with local officials and establish a French cultural center.

The conflict, rooted in history since 1975, involves Morocco's territorial claims opposed by the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, advocating for independence. France has aligned with Morocco's stance, becoming the second permanent U.N. Security Council member, following the United States, to support this position.

In a previous diplomatic effort, French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed Morocco's claim during a visit to Rabat, where he announced plans to bolster France's consular influence in the territory. This visit also facilitated substantial economic agreements totaling over $10 billion, underscoring France's deepening ties with Morocco amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

