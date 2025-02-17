European Fiscal Rules in Flux: The Defense Spending Dilemma

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has called for reforms to both European and German fiscal regulations if there is a consensus on increasing defense spending among European partners. He emphasized that changing one without the other would be insufficient, as additional defense expenditure impacts both national and EU rules.

European leaders are currently gathered in Paris for discussions following an unexpected declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the Ukraine conflict. Simultaneously, European finance ministers in Brussels are exploring potential financial strategies to accommodate the anticipated rise in defense spending.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has put forward a proposal to adjust European debt rules temporarily to allow exemptions for defense expenditures exceeding the NATO alliance's 2% quota. Kukies indicated in Brussels that this would be a targeted reform, reiterating that defense should not rely permanently on additional debt, as several countries have demonstrated they can meet NATO requirements through regular budgets.

