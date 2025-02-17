Left Menu

European Fiscal Rules in Flux: The Defense Spending Dilemma

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies suggests reforming European and German fiscal rules if increased defense spending is agreed upon among European partners. Meanwhile, European leaders discuss potential meetings with Russia to end the Ukraine war and finance ministers contemplate funding solutions for higher defense budgets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:15 IST
European Fiscal Rules in Flux: The Defense Spending Dilemma

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has called for reforms to both European and German fiscal regulations if there is a consensus on increasing defense spending among European partners. He emphasized that changing one without the other would be insufficient, as additional defense expenditure impacts both national and EU rules.

European leaders are currently gathered in Paris for discussions following an unexpected declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the Ukraine conflict. Simultaneously, European finance ministers in Brussels are exploring potential financial strategies to accommodate the anticipated rise in defense spending.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has put forward a proposal to adjust European debt rules temporarily to allow exemptions for defense expenditures exceeding the NATO alliance's 2% quota. Kukies indicated in Brussels that this would be a targeted reform, reiterating that defense should not rely permanently on additional debt, as several countries have demonstrated they can meet NATO requirements through regular budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025