Political Storm: BJP Targets Atishi Over Chief Minister Role

The BJP has criticized Atishi for making what they term 'irresponsible statements' while serving as Delhi's acting chief minister. BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Atishi's struggle for acceptance within her party undermines her position. Atishi rebuffed these claims, asserting BJP's leadership vacuum in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a firm stand against Atishi, currently serving as the acting chief minister of Delhi, accusing her of making 'irresponsible statements' that undermine the dignity of her office.

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, asserted in a press conference that Atishi is not accepted as the opposing leader by multiple senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, pointing out her contentious tenure marked with claims of empty gestures and a 'temporary' title reinforced by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Atishi challenged the BJP's leadership credibility, citing the lack of a declared chief ministerial face and cabinet for Delhi, post their election win after 26 years. The BJP's internal conflict with Atishi reflects deeper political instability in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

