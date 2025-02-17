Political Storm: BJP Targets Atishi Over Chief Minister Role

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a firm stand against Atishi, currently serving as the acting chief minister of Delhi, accusing her of making 'irresponsible statements' that undermine the dignity of her office.

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, asserted in a press conference that Atishi is not accepted as the opposing leader by multiple senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, pointing out her contentious tenure marked with claims of empty gestures and a 'temporary' title reinforced by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Atishi challenged the BJP's leadership credibility, citing the lack of a declared chief ministerial face and cabinet for Delhi, post their election win after 26 years. The BJP's internal conflict with Atishi reflects deeper political instability in Delhi.

