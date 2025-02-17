Kizza Besigye: Controversial Trial Moves to Civilian Court Amid Political Tensions
Kizza Besigye's military trial in Uganda will transition to a civilian court, following pressure for his release. Besigye has been charged with treachery, and Uganda's Supreme Court ruled against military trials for civilians. The case draws significant attention as Uganda approaches presidential elections.
- Country:
- Uganda
A prominent Ugandan opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, will face charges in a civilian court instead of a military trial, amid rising calls for his release. Initially charged with treachery, Besigye's trial sparked controversy over its political motivations.
The Supreme Court of Uganda recently ruled against the military's jurisdiction over civilians, questioning its capacity to ensure fair justice. Officials are deliberating on which specific charges Besigye might face, with treason being a potential alternative.
This legal development unfolds as Uganda eyes its upcoming presidential elections, placing further scrutiny on the political landscape. Amnesty International criticizes Besigye's detention, and his supporters express concern over his health during his ongoing hunger strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Declines PIL on Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against Dowry Law Provisions
Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Controversial Election Commissioner Appointments
Supreme Court Defers Maha Kumbh Stampede Safety Plea to High Court
Supreme Court Demands Forensic Report in Manipur Chief Minister's Audio Clip Scandal