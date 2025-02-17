Kizza Besigye: Controversial Trial Moves to Civilian Court Amid Political Tensions

A prominent Ugandan opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, will face charges in a civilian court instead of a military trial, amid rising calls for his release. Initially charged with treachery, Besigye's trial sparked controversy over its political motivations.

The Supreme Court of Uganda recently ruled against the military's jurisdiction over civilians, questioning its capacity to ensure fair justice. Officials are deliberating on which specific charges Besigye might face, with treason being a potential alternative.

This legal development unfolds as Uganda eyes its upcoming presidential elections, placing further scrutiny on the political landscape. Amnesty International criticizes Besigye's detention, and his supporters express concern over his health during his ongoing hunger strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)