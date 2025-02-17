Left Menu

Kizza Besigye: Controversial Trial Moves to Civilian Court Amid Political Tensions

Kizza Besigye's military trial in Uganda will transition to a civilian court, following pressure for his release. Besigye has been charged with treachery, and Uganda's Supreme Court ruled against military trials for civilians. The case draws significant attention as Uganda approaches presidential elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:49 IST
Kizza Besigye: Controversial Trial Moves to Civilian Court Amid Political Tensions
Kizza Besigye
  • Country:
  • Uganda

A prominent Ugandan opposition leader, Kizza Besigye, will face charges in a civilian court instead of a military trial, amid rising calls for his release. Initially charged with treachery, Besigye's trial sparked controversy over its political motivations.

The Supreme Court of Uganda recently ruled against the military's jurisdiction over civilians, questioning its capacity to ensure fair justice. Officials are deliberating on which specific charges Besigye might face, with treason being a potential alternative.

This legal development unfolds as Uganda eyes its upcoming presidential elections, placing further scrutiny on the political landscape. Amnesty International criticizes Besigye's detention, and his supporters express concern over his health during his ongoing hunger strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025