Europe's Dilemma: Excluded from US-Russia Peace Talks

European leaders are vocalizing their concerns about being sidelined in the crucial US-Russia negotiations to end the Ukraine war. At an emergency meeting in Paris, leaders discussed the implications of the talks that could redefine Europe's security landscape.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the necessity of US support to deter further Russian aggression in Ukraine, suggesting potential troop deployment if a peace agreement is reached. However, the continent remains divided on military involvement.

US visits and comments by officials have stirred apprehension among European nations, as the US seems to be favoring direct engagement with Russia. This has left European leaders debating their future role and how to enhance their defense capabilities.

