Controversy Erupts Over New Chief Election Commissioner Appointment
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari raises concerns over Gyanesh Kumar's appointment as Chief Election Commissioner, questioning the urgency amidst a Supreme Court challenge. Tiwari highlights the need for perceived fairness in elections and criticizes the government for undermining the court’s authority and constitutional values.
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has voiced strong objections regarding the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as India's new Chief Election Commissioner. Tiwari questioned the timing of this decision, especially given the ongoing legal challenges, alleging it violates the Supreme Court's authority and undermines constitutional values.
Speaking to ANI, Tiwari emphasized the importance of elections not only being fair but also appearing fair, expressing disbelief over the government's apparent haste in making this crucial appointment while the selection process is still under judicial scrutiny. Adding to the chorus of criticism, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has submitted a dissent note objecting to the panel's composition.
Despite the controversy, the Ministry of Law and Justice confirmed that Gyanesh Kumar's appointment will take effect from February 19, 2025, succeeding Rajiv Kumar. The ministry also announced Dr. Vivek Joshi as the new Election Commissioner, marking another pivotal change in the Election Commission of India.
