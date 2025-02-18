Samajwadi Party Stages Protest Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget Session

In a significant political move, Samajwadi Party members staged a protest ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget session. The demonstration was fueled by grievances over multiple issues, prominently featuring the controversial Kumbh stampede incident.

Highly concerned, Senior SP MLA Amitabh Trivedi accused the government of providing fabricated data on the Kumbh Mela tragedy's death toll and urged for comprehensive discussions in the legislative House.

On the session's commencement, Speaker Satish Mahana announced a multilingual platform enabling MLAs to communicate in regional dialects like Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Bundeli, and Braj, enhancing local representation in debates and discussions.

