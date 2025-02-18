Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Stages Protest Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget Session

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget session, Samajwadi Party (SP) members demonstrated over various issues, including the Kumbh stampede. SP accuses the government of presenting misleading figures. The session began with Governor Anandiben Patel's address. Legislative proceedings will now include regional dialects for better representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:41 IST
Samajwadi Party Stages Protest Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Samajwadi Party members staged a protest ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget session. The demonstration was fueled by grievances over multiple issues, prominently featuring the controversial Kumbh stampede incident.

Highly concerned, Senior SP MLA Amitabh Trivedi accused the government of providing fabricated data on the Kumbh Mela tragedy's death toll and urged for comprehensive discussions in the legislative House.

On the session's commencement, Speaker Satish Mahana announced a multilingual platform enabling MLAs to communicate in regional dialects like Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Bundeli, and Braj, enhancing local representation in debates and discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025