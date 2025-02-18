Udit Raj's Rhetorical Battle Against Mayawati: A Call for Social Justice

Udit Raj, a former Lok Sabha MP, has launched a verbal assault on BSP chief Mayawati, accusing her of betraying the social movement's cause. Speaking in Lucknow, Raj drew parallels from the Mahabharata to illustrate his stance, claiming his mission is divinely inspired to challenge Mayawati's leadership.

Raj expressed concern over the plight of Muslims and Dalits, suggesting they face similar societal challenges. He pointed out that the Bahujan movement, initiated by Kanshiram, was rooted in social justice, unlike many political parties. He lamented that despite hardships faced by workers, the fight for Bahujan rights continues.

The politician called for unity among Ambedkarites and criticized existing caste-based organizational structures. He emphasized DOMA Parisangh's commitment to inclusivity and announced six upcoming conferences aimed at rallying support for their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)