Left Menu

Udit Raj's Rhetorical Battle Against Mayawati: A Call for Social Justice

Former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj criticized BSP chief Mayawati, accusing her of undermining the social movement. He urged unity among marginalized communities and highlighted disparities within the current political environment. He announced upcoming rallies and emphasized structured inclusion in DOMA Parisangh's organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:27 IST
Udit Raj's Rhetorical Battle Against Mayawati: A Call for Social Justice
Udit Raj
  • Country:
  • India

Udit Raj, a former Lok Sabha MP, has launched a verbal assault on BSP chief Mayawati, accusing her of betraying the social movement's cause. Speaking in Lucknow, Raj drew parallels from the Mahabharata to illustrate his stance, claiming his mission is divinely inspired to challenge Mayawati's leadership.

Raj expressed concern over the plight of Muslims and Dalits, suggesting they face similar societal challenges. He pointed out that the Bahujan movement, initiated by Kanshiram, was rooted in social justice, unlike many political parties. He lamented that despite hardships faced by workers, the fight for Bahujan rights continues.

The politician called for unity among Ambedkarites and criticized existing caste-based organizational structures. He emphasized DOMA Parisangh's commitment to inclusivity and announced six upcoming conferences aimed at rallying support for their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025