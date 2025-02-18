Left Menu

Whispers of Influence: The Unseen Network Behind the 'Children of War' Exhibit

A controversial photo exhibit, 'Children of War,' featuring children reportedly killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, has been found to have connections to Russian state actors. The exhibit, which aims to sway public opinion against arming Ukraine, is part of a broader influence campaign in Germany and potentially across Europe.

In Berlin, a thought-provoking photo exhibit titled 'Children of War' has surfaced, displaying images of children allegedly lost to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The exhibit, prominently known as 'Alley of Angels,' serves as a poignant plea for peace, urging European leaders to end the ongoing warfare.

However, an investigation by Reuters reveals that behind this exhibit is a sophisticated network linked to the Russian state, aimed at infiltrating European protest movements and undermining support for Ukraine's defense. Documents shared by European intelligence suggest the campaign's intent to erode the European Union's unity over Ukraine.

As these connections come to light, questions about Moscow's influence over European politics intensify. Despite denials of any direct links or influence by the exhibit's organizers, the implications for Germany's political landscape—and Europe at large—remain significant as allegations of Russian interference continue to mount.

