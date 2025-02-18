Riyadh's High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia on Ukraine's Future

In a historic diplomatic move, U.S. and Russian officials recently met in Riyadh to engage in the highest-level talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting seeks to pave the way for a summit between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin, sparking concern among European nations over their exclusion.

Ukraine, a key stakeholder, vocalized apprehensions about being sidelined, asserting its rights in any peace agreement, as European governments feverishly work to secure their involvement in these pivotal discussions. While media coverage highlighted the absence of peace talks with Ukraine, it emphasized the desire for geopolitical stability.

Against this backdrop, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, underscored the economic stakes involved, noting the significant financial losses American businesses experienced after ceasing operations in Russia. These economic discussions are part of the broader strategic dialogues between Russia and the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)