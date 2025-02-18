Tensions Soar in the South China Sea: Philippine Plane vs. Chinese Helicopter

In a provocative move, a Chinese navy helicopter flew perilously close to a Philippine patrol aircraft on Tuesday in the contentious South China Sea near Scarborough Shoal.

The incident, witnessed by foreign journalists aboard the Philippine plane, saw the helicopter pressuring the aircraft to leave airspace China claims as its own, though international law disputes this claim.

The tense standoff underscores ongoing territorial disputes between China and the Philippines, with Manila challenging Beijing's expansive maritime claims in defiance of a United Nations arbitration ruling.

