Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Unraveling the Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule criticized local authorities for failing to apprehend the accused Santosh Andhale in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The case has sparked political controversy in Maharashtra, with alleged connections to state minister Dhananjay Munde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has leveled criticisms against local authorities in Beed for their inability to arrest Santosh Andhale, an accused in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, two months following the incident.

The murder, which has ignited a political controversy in Maharashtra, is linked to an extortion case involving arrested suspect Walmik Karad, with alleged ties to state minister Dhananjay Munde.

Sule's public statements come as she seeks justice for Deshmukh's family, having met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who promised to review the case. Sule has also expressed concerns over political pressure stalling investigations in another unsolved murder case in Beed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

