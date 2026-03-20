Maharashtra Women's Commission Chair Resigns Amid Controversy

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, resigned from her position on Friday. Her resignation follows backlash stemming from her ties with the 'godman' Ashok Kharat, who is accused of rape.

Chakankar, who also heads the NCP women's wing, submitted her resignation letter to Sunetra Pawar, the deputy Chief Minister and party president. The letter was addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom she met earlier in the evening.

In her resignation letter, Chakankar stated she was stepping down due to personal reasons and expressed gratitude towards the state leadership and colleagues. Opposition parties criticized Chakankar's alleged involvement with Kharat, recently arrested by Nashik police. Chakankar was a member of a temple trust managed by Kharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)