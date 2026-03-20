Controversy Unfolds: Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Resigns Amid Scandal
Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, resigned amid accusations of association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat. Linked to Kharat's alleged occult practices, her resignation followed pressure from political leaders and activism. Kharat, accused of sexual assault and fraud, was arrested, intensifying calls for Chakankar's immediate departure.
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Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, has tendered her resignation following scrutiny over her links to 'godman' Ashok Kharat, who faces rape accusations.
Chakankar, who also leads the NCP women's wing, submitted her resignation to Deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar. This followed a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reportedly requested her resignation.
Kharat, affiliated with several influential leaders, was arrested after accusations of sexual exploitation and fraud. The controversy surrounding Chakankar's association with Kharat escalated, leading to intensified demands for her resignation from opposition leaders and activists.
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