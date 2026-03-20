Controversy Unfolds: Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Resigns Amid Scandal

Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, has tendered her resignation following scrutiny over her links to 'godman' Ashok Kharat, who faces rape accusations.

Chakankar, who also leads the NCP women's wing, submitted her resignation to Deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar. This followed a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reportedly requested her resignation.

Kharat, affiliated with several influential leaders, was arrested after accusations of sexual exploitation and fraud. The controversy surrounding Chakankar's association with Kharat escalated, leading to intensified demands for her resignation from opposition leaders and activists.