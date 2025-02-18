Left Menu

BJP Leaders Protest Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Appeasement Politics

BJP legislators, led by Suvendu Adhikari, staged a protest in West Bengal Assembly against Mamata Banerjee's alleged appeasement politics and failure to stop vandalism of religious idols. Following the suspension of four BJP MLAs for unruly behavior, BJP leaders accused the TMC government of trying to suppress majority community festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:19 IST
BJP Leaders Protest Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Appeasement Politics
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislators, under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, staged a sit-in protest at the West Bengal Assembly premises on Tuesday. The protest was against the alleged appeasement politics practiced by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The demonstrators, numbering around 30, shouted slogans and squatted on the steps leading to the Assembly hall. Their actions followed the suspension of four BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, for purported unruly conduct in the House.

Adhikari, speaking to the press, accused the state government of failing to protect religious sites and suppressing Hindu festivals. He vowed that the protests would continue until action is taken against vandalism and efforts to curb traditional practices like Saraswati Puja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025