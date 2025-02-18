BJP Leaders Protest Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Appeasement Politics

BJP legislators, under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, staged a sit-in protest at the West Bengal Assembly premises on Tuesday. The protest was against the alleged appeasement politics practiced by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The demonstrators, numbering around 30, shouted slogans and squatted on the steps leading to the Assembly hall. Their actions followed the suspension of four BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, for purported unruly conduct in the House.

Adhikari, speaking to the press, accused the state government of failing to protect religious sites and suppressing Hindu festivals. He vowed that the protests would continue until action is taken against vandalism and efforts to curb traditional practices like Saraswati Puja.

(With inputs from agencies.)