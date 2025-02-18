BJP Leaders Protest Against Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Appeasement Politics
BJP legislators, led by Suvendu Adhikari, staged a protest in West Bengal Assembly against Mamata Banerjee's alleged appeasement politics and failure to stop vandalism of religious idols. Following the suspension of four BJP MLAs for unruly behavior, BJP leaders accused the TMC government of trying to suppress majority community festivals.
- Country:
- India
BJP legislators, under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari, staged a sit-in protest at the West Bengal Assembly premises on Tuesday. The protest was against the alleged appeasement politics practiced by the Mamata Banerjee government.
The demonstrators, numbering around 30, shouted slogans and squatted on the steps leading to the Assembly hall. Their actions followed the suspension of four BJP MLAs, including Adhikari, for purported unruly conduct in the House.
Adhikari, speaking to the press, accused the state government of failing to protect religious sites and suppressing Hindu festivals. He vowed that the protests would continue until action is taken against vandalism and efforts to curb traditional practices like Saraswati Puja.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nelson Mandela Bay Intensifies Efforts to Combat Vandalism and Strengthen Financial Management
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces formation of state-level synergy committee for ease of doing business.
Night Rampage: Unprovoked Vandalism in Pune
West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during two-day business summit: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Bengal's GDP grew at faster pace than national average in last financial year: CM Mamata Banerjee at business summit.