BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Criticism on Election Commission Appointments

The BJP dismissed Rahul Gandhi's objections to the recent appointments by the government of the chief election commissioner as politically driven. They accused him of undermining the government's constitutional mandate. The government's decisions adhere to a revised process until Parliament establishes a permanent mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:30 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted strongly on Tuesday to criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concerning the appointments of a chief election commissioner (CEC) and an election commissioner, labeling his remarks as 'politically motivated.' The BJP accused Gandhi of engaging in malicious judicial activism against the government's constitutional mandate.

Rahul Gandhi had criticized the decision-making process for appointing Gyanesh Kumar as the CEC and Vivek Joshi as an election commissioner, calling it disrespectful and discourteous, since the appointments were made amidst an ongoing Supreme Court challenge. However, the BJP clarified that the current system, which includes recommendations from a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition from Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India, was devised following a five-judge Constitution bench's ruling in 2023.

BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, defended the structure as transparent and inclusive, involving multiple stakeholders. He also criticized the Congress for historically abusing appointment processes, noting that the party rewarded former CECs with political positions following their tenures. Malviya countered claims that the Modi government acted against Supreme Court directives, asserting their adherence to the revised appointment framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

