Top Federal Prosecutor Resigns Over Controversial Investigation Request

On Tuesday, the top federal prosecutor in Washington D.C. announced her resignation, sparking controversy over alleged improper demands from Trump-appointed officials. Denise Cheung, the office's criminal chief, claimed in a letter that she faced pressure to initiate a criminal probe and implement an asset freeze.

Cheung's resignation letter, addressed to interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin and reviewed by Reuters, outlines a situation involving a government contract granted during Joe Biden's administration. Cheung asserts that Trump's administration mandated an investigation into this contract, raising concerns over the perceived politicization of legal processes.

This development underscores the ongoing tension and contentious relationships between current and former federal administrations, highlighting the complexities at the intersection of law, politics, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)