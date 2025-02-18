Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Debunks Government's Official Figures

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government over the handling of Maha Kumbh and claims discrepancies in attendance figures. He urges for an extension of the event to accommodate more devotees. Prayagraj authorities dismiss the rumors and confirm the festival's scheduled end date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:37 IST
Maha Kumbh Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Debunks Government's Official Figures
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has openly criticized the BJP-led government over its management of the Maha Kumbh, alleging a significant underreporting of devotees. Yadav claims that 70 crore people have participated in the holy event, contrary to lower official figures, which he accuses the government of deliberately misreporting to avoid scrutiny.

In a statement to reporters, Yadav questioned how the BJP could consider profiting financially from such a spiritual event, emphasizing the need to extend the bathing dates to accommodate more visitors. Despite Yadav's assertions, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad has reiterated that the Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26 as planned.

Mandhad warned against believing any misinformation spread by anti-social elements on social media, insisting that only official announcements should be trusted. Meanwhile, in light of a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Central Railway has launched additional trains for pilgrims heading to Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, hosts millions of devotees and is due to end on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025