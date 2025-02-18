Maha Kumbh Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Debunks Government's Official Figures

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has openly criticized the BJP-led government over its management of the Maha Kumbh, alleging a significant underreporting of devotees. Yadav claims that 70 crore people have participated in the holy event, contrary to lower official figures, which he accuses the government of deliberately misreporting to avoid scrutiny.

In a statement to reporters, Yadav questioned how the BJP could consider profiting financially from such a spiritual event, emphasizing the need to extend the bathing dates to accommodate more visitors. Despite Yadav's assertions, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad has reiterated that the Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26 as planned.

Mandhad warned against believing any misinformation spread by anti-social elements on social media, insisting that only official announcements should be trusted. Meanwhile, in light of a deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Central Railway has launched additional trains for pilgrims heading to Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, hosts millions of devotees and is due to end on February 26.

