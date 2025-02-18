Left Menu

Northeast's Infrastructure Transformation Under Modi: A New Era of Connectivity

Union Minister George Kurian highlighted the northeastern region's transformation under the Modi government, noting improvements in road connectivity, infrastructure, and accessibility. Emphasizing comprehensive development and economic growth, Kurian stated these efforts align with Modi’s vision for a 'Developed India' and India's emergence as the world's fifth-largest economy.

Itanagar | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:40 IST
  • India

Union Minister George Kurian on Tuesday emphasized significant transformations in the northeastern region under the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The advancements in road connectivity, infrastructure development, and widespread accessibility mark a new era for the area.

As the minister of state for minority affairs, Kurian highlighted how the region, once plagued by poor roads and challenging terrain, now enjoys better infrastructure and improved accessibility. He credited these changes to the diligent initiatives of the Modi administration, aimed at boosting connectivity, infrastructure, agriculture, and social welfare.

Addressing a seminar organized by the BJP state unit, Kurian noted that the Union Budget 2025-26 aligns with Modi's vision of a 'viksit Bharat' (Developed India), emphasizing policies and reforms that are propelling India toward its goal of becoming a developed nation and enhancing its status as the world's fifth-largest economy.

