Allegations of Kabootarbaazi: From Comedy to Controversy

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of involvement in 'kabootarbaazi' during his previous career as a comedian. Bittu claimed that Mann, along with a singer, had taken musicians abroad illegally.

'Kabootarbaazi' describes the practice of sending people abroad through unlawful means. Allegations against Mann resurfaced as Bittu questioned the Punjab administration's efforts to curb illegal immigration, urging young Punjabis to seek overseas opportunities legally.

The accusations have generated a political row, especially after India's deportation of illegal immigrants, including those landing at Amritsar airport. Bittu accused Mann of creating political unrest following AAP's recent electoral losses, while demanding accountability for unrelated issues like the New Delhi railway station stampede.

(With inputs from agencies.)