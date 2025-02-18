Akhilesh Yadav Slams Governor's Address as 'Devoid of Truth'

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, lambasted the governor's address in the Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Tuesday, describing it as lacking in truth and highly disappointing. Yadav, a former chief minister, claimed the speech ignored the aspirations of common citizens and was void of substantial content.

He further accused the state government of mismanagement during the Maha Kumbh, arguing that while the event was marketed as grand and divine, it neglected the plight of devotees, resulting in many lives lost due to negligence. He also highlighted the distress of families still searching for missing relatives, branding the government's response as patently insensitive.

Yadav criticized the administration for failing to support farmers and unemployed youth, managing only statistical gimmicks rather than real investment solutions. He highlighted ongoing issues such as high electricity prices, unaddressed farmer dues, and increasing crimes against women, asserting that the government has achieved little in education and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)