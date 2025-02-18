Left Menu

Telangana's Ramzan Work Hour Reduction Ignites Political Controversy

The Telangana government's decision to allow Muslim employees early work departure during Ramzan has sparked a political debate. Criticized by BJP as appeasement, the government's move mirrors past practices in several states. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued the order, while BJP leaders voice concerns over perceived preferential treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:46 IST
Advisor to the Telangana government Shabbir Ali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government's decision to permit Muslim employees to leave work at 4 p.m. during the holy month of Ramzan has stirred political unrest. This government order, issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, allows flexibility for Muslim employees in various sectors, except in cases involving urgent services.

BJP leaders have been quick to criticize this decision, with spokesperson Amit Malviya accusing the ruling Congress government of vote bank politics. Malviya argued that similar concessions are not extended to Hindu employees during Navratri, suggesting that the move reflects tokenism rather than genuine religious respect.

Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao echoed this sentiment, describing the relaxation as an episode of 'blatant appeasement.' He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of prioritizing one religious group, warning that such favoritism could lead to biased governance reminiscent of Sharia law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

