Telangana's Ramzan Work Hour Reduction Ignites Political Controversy

The Telangana government's decision to permit Muslim employees to leave work at 4 p.m. during the holy month of Ramzan has stirred political unrest. This government order, issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, allows flexibility for Muslim employees in various sectors, except in cases involving urgent services.

BJP leaders have been quick to criticize this decision, with spokesperson Amit Malviya accusing the ruling Congress government of vote bank politics. Malviya argued that similar concessions are not extended to Hindu employees during Navratri, suggesting that the move reflects tokenism rather than genuine religious respect.

Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao echoed this sentiment, describing the relaxation as an episode of 'blatant appeasement.' He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of prioritizing one religious group, warning that such favoritism could lead to biased governance reminiscent of Sharia law.

