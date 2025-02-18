BJP Dominates Gujarat Local Polls, Strengthening Political Stronghold
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a sweeping victory in Gujarat's local body elections, consolidating power in 60 out of 68 municipalities and all three taluka panchayats. The Congress won just one municipality. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the triumph as a testament to BJP's developmental politics.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding victory in Gujarat's local elections, capturing 60 out of the 68 municipalities, as well as all three taluka panchayats. The elections were held on February 16, with results strongly favoring the ruling party.
The BJP swept 48 out of 60 seats in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC), further solidifying its political dominance after prior successes in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The Congress faltered, managing to win only one municipality, while the Samajwadi Party won two.
Prime Minister Modi praised the electoral outcome as a reinforcement of Gujarati faith in the BJP. BJP's Gujarat president attributed the success to Modi's leadership and the party's pro-people initiatives. Meanwhile, Congress leaders called for introspection and organizational strengthening.
