Political Clash Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remarks: A Demand for Apology

In a heated political exchange, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called for an apology from West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee over her remark labeling the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh'.

Yadav accused Banerjee of insulting the Hindu community with her comments, which followed deadly stampedes during the religious gathering.

Criticism was also directed at Congress, with Yadav alleging the party has a pattern of making derogatory statements about Hinduism, warning of electoral repercussions.

