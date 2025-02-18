Left Menu

Tamil Nadu vs. Central Government: Language Policy Sparks Political Clash

Tensions rise as Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses the BJP-led central government of using language policy as a coercive tool. Amid protests against the alleged 'Hindi imposition,' state and central leaders clash over education reforms, regional rights, and funding allocations.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for its perceived neglect of the southern state in terms of fund allocation. He argued that the Union budget 2025 favored states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, while Tamil Nadu faced conditional funding tied to language acceptance.

Stalin staunchly opposed any perceived threats of 'Hindi imposition' by the central government, emphasizing the demand for Tamil Nadu's rightful share of resources and regional rights. He participated in a protest organized by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and allies against the national education and language policies, underscoring his stance as more than just a political figurehead.

Countering these assertions, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai refuted claims of Hindi being imposed, criticizing the opposition alliance for allegedly misleading students and the public. He further pointed to perceived failures in the state's education policy, as more students turn to private schooling, and reaffirmed the BJP's support for a three-language policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

