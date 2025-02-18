Left Menu

Punjab Pushback: Mann's Stand on Deportee Planes

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann opposes US deportee planes landing in Amritsar, accusing the Central government of targeting Punjab. He urges the government to redirect flights to other airports and affirms that Punjab will support deportees with opportunities, preventing them from facing depression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:17 IST
Punjab Pushback: Mann's Stand on Deportee Planes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann voiced his opposition on Tuesday against US planes carrying deportees landing in the state. His concerns followed the arrival of three such flights in Amritsar.

Mann criticized the BJP-led central government's decision to permit these planes to land in Punjab's holy city, suggesting that it was part of a broader plan to shame the region.

To combat this, Mann proposed the rerouting of these flights to airports outside Punjab, like Delhi, and assured support for deportees, promising them job opportunities to avert depression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025