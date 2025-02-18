Punjab Pushback: Mann's Stand on Deportee Planes

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann voiced his opposition on Tuesday against US planes carrying deportees landing in the state. His concerns followed the arrival of three such flights in Amritsar.

Mann criticized the BJP-led central government's decision to permit these planes to land in Punjab's holy city, suggesting that it was part of a broader plan to shame the region.

To combat this, Mann proposed the rerouting of these flights to airports outside Punjab, like Delhi, and assured support for deportees, promising them job opportunities to avert depression.

(With inputs from agencies.)