Court Blocks Biden's Student Debt Relief Program

A significant legal hurdle was placed in the way of the Biden administration's efforts to reform student loan policies as the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against its debt relief plan. The court found that the administration overstepped its authority under the Higher Education Act.

The program, designed to provide generous terms compared to prior income-based repayment plans by potentially reducing some borrowers' payments to $0, was deemed beyond the legal scope. U.S. Circuit Judge L. Steven Grasz emphasized that Congress only sanctioned repayment plans leading toward actual loan repayment.

The ruling, aligning with Republican-led states' opposition, signifies yet another setback for Biden's attempt to address the financially burdensome student debt system, following the Supreme Court's earlier blockade of a $430 billion debt cancellation proposal.

