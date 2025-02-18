Left Menu

Court Blocks Biden's Student Debt Relief Program

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Biden administration lacked authority for its student debt relief program, which aimed to ease payments and expedite loan forgiveness. This decision, supported by Republican-led states, deals a blow to Biden's efforts to reform student debt policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:44 IST
A significant legal hurdle was placed in the way of the Biden administration's efforts to reform student loan policies as the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against its debt relief plan. The court found that the administration overstepped its authority under the Higher Education Act.

The program, designed to provide generous terms compared to prior income-based repayment plans by potentially reducing some borrowers' payments to $0, was deemed beyond the legal scope. U.S. Circuit Judge L. Steven Grasz emphasized that Congress only sanctioned repayment plans leading toward actual loan repayment.

The ruling, aligning with Republican-led states' opposition, signifies yet another setback for Biden's attempt to address the financially burdensome student debt system, following the Supreme Court's earlier blockade of a $430 billion debt cancellation proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

