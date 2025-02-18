Left Menu

Pope Accepts Canadian Bishop's Resignation Amid Class-Action Lawsuit

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Canadian Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais, implicated in a class-action lawsuit alleging sexual assault. The church emphasized the resignation is customary at age 75 and not linked to the allegations. Reverend Pierre Charland will succeed Blais in the Baie-Comeau diocese.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:51 IST
Pope Accepts Canadian Bishop's Resignation Amid Class-Action Lawsuit
Resignation

Pope Francis announced on Tuesday that he has accepted the resignation of Canadian Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais, who is currently facing a class-action lawsuit related to sexual assault allegations against the church.

Blais, the 75-year-old bishop of Baie-Comeau in Quebec, was replaced by Reverend Pierre Charland. The church clarified that Blais's resignation adheres to the rule requiring bishops to offer their resignation upon reaching 75, unrelated to the ongoing allegations. The pope evaluates all circumstances before accepting such resignations, according to the official statement.

Blais is listed among alleged sexual predators in a class-action suit against the Quebec Archdiocese, although he denies any misconduct. The Diocese of Baie-Comeau stressed that the selection of a new bishop is a routine procedure unconnected with the accusations. Blais will not address the media, the diocese stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

