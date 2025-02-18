Zelenskiy Delays Saudi Arabia Visit Amid U.S.-Russia Dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has postponed his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, citing concerns over legitimizing a U.S.-Russia dialogue held in Riyadh. Sources informed Reuters that Zelenskiy, striving to ensure Ukraine's participation in any decisions on its future, has rescheduled the visit to March 10.

During a speech in Turkey, Zelenskiy expressed his objection to any decisions being made about Ukraine without its involvement. Highlighting Ukraine's absence from the Riyadh talks, he emphasized, "No decision can be made without Ukraine on how to end the war in Ukraine."

This move comes amidst mixed signals from U.S. officials. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently sparked concern by suggesting that Ukraine's NATO ambitions were unrealistic. His comments and separate calls from President Trump to Zelenskiy and Putin have heightened fears among European allies about being sidelined in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)