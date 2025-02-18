Left Menu

Zelenskiy Delays Saudi Arabia Visit Amid U.S.-Russia Dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia to avoid legitimizing a U.S.-Russia meeting in Riyadh. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's exclusion from the talks and stressed the importance of including Ukraine in any decisions about ending the war. Concerns are rising over U.S. intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:18 IST
Zelenskiy Delays Saudi Arabia Visit Amid U.S.-Russia Dialogue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has postponed his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, citing concerns over legitimizing a U.S.-Russia dialogue held in Riyadh. Sources informed Reuters that Zelenskiy, striving to ensure Ukraine's participation in any decisions on its future, has rescheduled the visit to March 10.

During a speech in Turkey, Zelenskiy expressed his objection to any decisions being made about Ukraine without its involvement. Highlighting Ukraine's absence from the Riyadh talks, he emphasized, "No decision can be made without Ukraine on how to end the war in Ukraine."

This move comes amidst mixed signals from U.S. officials. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently sparked concern by suggesting that Ukraine's NATO ambitions were unrealistic. His comments and separate calls from President Trump to Zelenskiy and Putin have heightened fears among European allies about being sidelined in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025