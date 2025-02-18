Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Seeks Return of Ex-PM Hasina

Bangladesh's interim government prioritizes the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India for alleged crimes against humanity. A UN report and Indian survey increase pressure on India. Hasina, in exile, vows to return and seeks justice, while unrest continues in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:44 IST
The political landscape in Bangladesh remains tense as the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has made clear its primary objective: the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India. This development follows reports of alleged crimes against humanity committed during her tenure.

Pressure mounts on India as a recent United Nations report and surveys from Indian media show support for her repatriation. Meanwhile, political unrest and accusations of lawlessness plague Bangladesh, as Hasina remains steadfast in her commitment to return and face the charges brought against her.

As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely. With public opinion in India divided, Bangladesh's diplomatic efforts focus on bringing those accused of past crimes to justice, ensuring accountability within its borders.

