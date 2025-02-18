Advantage Assam 2.0: A New Era of Global Investment

In an effort to bolster international investment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, set to be a milestone event aimed at showcasing Assam as a key investment destination.

According to an official statement, Shah praised Sarma's dedication to ensuring the summit's success, expressing optimism that it would mark Assam prominently on the global economic map and attract substantial investments. The discussions between the two leaders lasted over 30 minutes, highlighting the significance of the event.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25. During a press briefing in Guwahati, CM Sarma declared the signing of two significant Memorandums of Understanding with Japan and Singapore, focused on recruitment initiatives, signaling a new chapter in Assam's economic journey.

