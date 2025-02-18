Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0: A New Era of Global Investment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss preparations for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, expected to attract global investments. The event will strengthen Assam's position as an investment hub, with partnerships planned with Japan and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:45 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to bolster international investment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, set to be a milestone event aimed at showcasing Assam as a key investment destination.

According to an official statement, Shah praised Sarma's dedication to ensuring the summit's success, expressing optimism that it would mark Assam prominently on the global economic map and attract substantial investments. The discussions between the two leaders lasted over 30 minutes, highlighting the significance of the event.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25. During a press briefing in Guwahati, CM Sarma declared the signing of two significant Memorandums of Understanding with Japan and Singapore, focused on recruitment initiatives, signaling a new chapter in Assam's economic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

