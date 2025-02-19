Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia in New Talks on Ukraine

The U.S. under President Trump's administration is holding talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, with a departure from previous strategies that excluded Kyiv. Tensions rise as Russia's demands include barring NATO membership for Ukraine, causing unrest among European allies concerned over potential concessions to Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Trump's administration announced plans for further discussions with Russia on ending the protracted conflict in Ukraine. This move diverges sharply from former U.S. strategies, which actively engaged European allies to isolate Russia.

During the initial 4-1/2-hour meeting in Riyadh, Russia signaled firm demands, notably a non-negotiable stance against Ukraine joining NATO, while U.S. officials emphasized discussions would involve territorial negotiations and security assurances.

Despite some skepticism from European leaders about premature concessions to Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism, suggesting that peace is achievable through shared concessions, though many hurdles remain on the path to consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

