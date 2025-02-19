High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia in New Talks on Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Trump's administration announced plans for further discussions with Russia on ending the protracted conflict in Ukraine. This move diverges sharply from former U.S. strategies, which actively engaged European allies to isolate Russia.

During the initial 4-1/2-hour meeting in Riyadh, Russia signaled firm demands, notably a non-negotiable stance against Ukraine joining NATO, while U.S. officials emphasized discussions would involve territorial negotiations and security assurances.

Despite some skepticism from European leaders about premature concessions to Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism, suggesting that peace is achievable through shared concessions, though many hurdles remain on the path to consensus.

