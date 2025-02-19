Controversial Government Overhaul Under Musk's Leadership Sparks Legal Showdown

In a courtroom victory for former President Donald Trump's administration, a judge has sided with Elon Musk regarding his role as head of a cost-cutting government initiative. The lawsuit, filed by Democratic state attorneys general, contested Musk's authority to enforce mass layoffs and access sensitive federal data.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's ruling emphasized the contentious nature of Musk's role, as heads of 14 states questioned the legality of his actions under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The lawsuit urged a halt to DOGE's sweeping changes across federal departments, suggesting potential constitutional violations.

Amid ongoing legal battles, including mixed outcomes from various courts, the future of Musk's influence over federal workforce and programs remains uncertain. Judges across the nation have issued inconsistent orders, leaving the extent of DOGE's authority in fluctuating legal waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)