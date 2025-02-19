Trump's Bold Overhaul: Civil Service Shake-Up with Musk at the Helm

President Donald Trump's administration took a dramatic turn on Tuesday, targeting key sectors like bank regulation, scientific research, and tax enforcement for a sweeping dismissal strategy. This move comes as a federal judge grants temporary permission for an unprecedented civil service overhaul.

Elon Musk leads this charge with his Department of Government Efficiency, sparking both applause for potential cost savings and criticism over the controversial approach. While Republicans see the reduction in workforce size as a positive step, Democrats voice concerns over legality and potential harm to crucial services.

As the campaign continues, the landscape of the U.S. civil service faces uncertainty, with ongoing legal battles and increased scrutiny over Musk's role in government operations. Meanwhile, the roles of federal agencies like the IRS and NASA hang in the balance, as Trump's administration flexes its executive muscle.

(With inputs from agencies.)