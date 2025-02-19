Left Menu

Adani Group Under Scrutiny: SEC Seeks India's Aid

The U.S. SEC has requested India's help in probing Adani Group founder Gautam Adani for securities fraud and bribery. Involved in a $265-million scheme, Adani faces accusations of misleading U.S. investors. Adani Group denies the claims and is pursuing legal recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:21 IST
Adani Group Under Scrutiny: SEC Seeks India's Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reached out to Indian authorities as part of its investigation into Adani Group's founder, Gautam Adani, and his nephew, concerning alleged securities fraud and a $265-million bribery scheme. This was detailed in a recent court filing on Tuesday.

The SEC has informed a district court in New York regarding its efforts to serve its complaint to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani, his nephew. Assistance from India's law ministry is being sought as both individuals are currently in India and not in U.S. custody.

The SEC's request for assistance was made under the Hague Service Convention. While Adani Group has labeled the accusations as "baseless" and intends to explore all legal options, the case has sparked political debates in India, with the opposition demanding Adani's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025