Health Headlines: From Vaccine Setbacks to Innovative Reforms
The latest health news includes South African HIV vaccine trials halted by US aid cuts, allegations of fraud involving Novo Nordisk, and Mondelez facing price hikes due to reformulations. The USDA is rehiring avian flu officials, J&J battles over a $10 billion settlement, and the UK examines vaping's impact on children.
In a series of recent developments in the health sector, South African HIV vaccine trials have been halted due to U.S. aid cuts, affecting potential breakthroughs in vaccine research. The USAID's sudden withdrawal has left labs in limbo, stalling efforts on pre-clinical tests for new vaccine formulas.
Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant, claims it was duped in a $1.3 billion deal for a hypertension drug from Singapore-based KBP Biosciences; a court ruling has now frozen KBP's worldwide assets. Meanwhile, Mondelez faces potential cost increases as the 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative may force product re-formulations.
The USDA is rectifying the accidental firing of bird flu officials, while J&J is embroiled in court proceedings over a $10 billion settlement related to its baby powder. The UK plans a decade-long study to explore vaping's effects on young children, amidst growing concern over its rising usage among minors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
