Alice Weidel's Rally Calls Stir Controversy as AfD Gains Traction

Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), is stirring controversy with her election rallies. Supporters chant "Alice fuer Deutschland", a slogan reminiscent of a banned Nazi-era phrase, sparking debate. Despite the controversy, Weidel's party has gained significant traction, polling around 21% ahead of the German federal election.

The AfD remains a pariah among other major political parties due to its far-right stance and continues to be under surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence service. However, with support doubling since the 2021 election, the party could become Germany's second most popular. Analysts suggest the AfD's momentum could pose challenges for traditional coalition formations.

The AfD, created to protest euro zone bailouts and later morphed into an anti-migration party, attracts voters frustrated by the economy and political status quo. While the AfD faces stigmas, analysts suggest it might moderate in the future to form alliances, potentially impacting Germany's political landscape significantly.

