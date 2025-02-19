Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Ramzan Work Hour Policy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy criticized the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments for allowing Muslim employees to leave work early during Ramzan, calling it appeasement. He urged similar consideration for Hindu festivals. Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal supported the decision, arguing it benefits productivity in evening hours during Ramzan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:34 IST
BJP Criticizes Ramzan Work Hour Policy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
BJP leader Prakash Reddy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy has condemned the decision by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to allow Muslim employees to leave work one hour early during the month of Ramzan, labeling it as appeasement politics.

Reddy acknowledged the significance of the 'Iftar' practice while advocating for similar allowances during Hindu festivals like 'Ayyappa Swamy Pooja'. He emphasized the need for equal respect and consideration across all religions, criticizing the historically preferential treatment towards Muslims by both governments.

In response, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal defended the policy, stating it is justified as people struggle to work effectively in the evening hours during Ramzan. He suggested other states like Assam should consider implementing similar measures to help workers during the holy month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025