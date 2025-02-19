BJP Criticizes Ramzan Work Hour Policy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy criticized the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments for allowing Muslim employees to leave work early during Ramzan, calling it appeasement. He urged similar consideration for Hindu festivals. Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal supported the decision, arguing it benefits productivity in evening hours during Ramzan.
BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy has condemned the decision by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to allow Muslim employees to leave work one hour early during the month of Ramzan, labeling it as appeasement politics.
Reddy acknowledged the significance of the 'Iftar' practice while advocating for similar allowances during Hindu festivals like 'Ayyappa Swamy Pooja'. He emphasized the need for equal respect and consideration across all religions, criticizing the historically preferential treatment towards Muslims by both governments.
In response, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal defended the policy, stating it is justified as people struggle to work effectively in the evening hours during Ramzan. He suggested other states like Assam should consider implementing similar measures to help workers during the holy month.
