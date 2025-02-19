BJP Criticizes Ramzan Work Hour Policy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy has condemned the decision by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to allow Muslim employees to leave work one hour early during the month of Ramzan, labeling it as appeasement politics.

Reddy acknowledged the significance of the 'Iftar' practice while advocating for similar allowances during Hindu festivals like 'Ayyappa Swamy Pooja'. He emphasized the need for equal respect and consideration across all religions, criticizing the historically preferential treatment towards Muslims by both governments.

In response, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal defended the policy, stating it is justified as people struggle to work effectively in the evening hours during Ramzan. He suggested other states like Assam should consider implementing similar measures to help workers during the holy month.

(With inputs from agencies.)