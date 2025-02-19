Left Menu

Kharge's Call for Accountability: Strengthening Congress at the Core

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, emphasized accountability for election outcomes and urged grassroots empowerment at a central committee meeting. He warned against disloyal members following the party's poor performance in Delhi elections. Kharge indicated more organizational reforms and criticized the government for its handling of US-India relations.

Kharge's Call for Accountability: Strengthening Congress at the Core
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, delivered a stern message on accountability to top party leaders in a meeting at Indira Bhawan, following Congress's electoral setback in Delhi.

Kharge prompted leaders to empower grassroots workers, emphasizing loyalty, and hinted at further organizational changes. He criticized the government's response to US policies affecting India.

This meeting follows the BJP's victory in Delhi, marking another call for Congress to solidify its stance as a formidable opposition force in the state and address public concerns over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

