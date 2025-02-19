Kharge's Call for Accountability: Strengthening Congress at the Core

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, delivered a stern message on accountability to top party leaders in a meeting at Indira Bhawan, following Congress's electoral setback in Delhi.

Kharge prompted leaders to empower grassroots workers, emphasizing loyalty, and hinted at further organizational changes. He criticized the government's response to US policies affecting India.

This meeting follows the BJP's victory in Delhi, marking another call for Congress to solidify its stance as a formidable opposition force in the state and address public concerns over the next five years.

