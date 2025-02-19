Potential Putin-Trump Summit: A Step Towards Diplomatic Restoration

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are on the brink of meeting as early as this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday. This potential summit hinges on the preparation time required, a crucial factor emphasized by Peskov in his communication with Russian news agencies.

The announcement follows Tuesday's U.S.-Russia negotiations held in Riyadh, which Peskov described as an 'important step' towards finding a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine war. Despite these developments, Peskov mentioned that bilateral relations between the two nations need rejuvenation before any real progress can be made.

The prospect of reanimating diplomatic ties signals a tentative move towards restoring the strained relationship between these global superpowers, promising a possible thaw in the geopolitical climate.

