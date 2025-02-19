Left Menu

US Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv: Shifting Policies Amid Ongoing Conflict

Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, visits Kyiv for talks as the US reevaluates its stance on Russian President Putin. Amid rising tensions and battlefield challenges, Kellogg discusses potential security commitments and Ukraine's NATO prospects, emphasizing the nation's sovereignty and independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:05 IST
US Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv: Shifting Policies Amid Ongoing Conflict
Keith Kellogg
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic shift, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv for key discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This visit marks a departure from the US's longstanding efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and follows controversial remarks by former President Donald Trump.

Trump suggested that Ukraine bore responsibility for the ongoing war during a recent conversation in Florida. His comments have stirred discontent among Ukrainian officials seeking global support against Russia's invasion. Amid increasing battlefield pressures, Ukrainian forces are facing relentless assaults from Russian troops along the extensive front line.

Zelenskyy's cancellation of a trip to Saudi Arabia highlights his disapproval of discussions between American and Russian diplomats that excluded Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kellogg emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty and indicates the country's NATO membership prospects remain uncertain without substantial US security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025