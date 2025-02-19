US Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv: Shifting Policies Amid Ongoing Conflict
Keith Kellogg, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, visits Kyiv for talks as the US reevaluates its stance on Russian President Putin. Amid rising tensions and battlefield challenges, Kellogg discusses potential security commitments and Ukraine's NATO prospects, emphasizing the nation's sovereignty and independence.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant diplomatic shift, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv for key discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This visit marks a departure from the US's longstanding efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and follows controversial remarks by former President Donald Trump.
Trump suggested that Ukraine bore responsibility for the ongoing war during a recent conversation in Florida. His comments have stirred discontent among Ukrainian officials seeking global support against Russia's invasion. Amid increasing battlefield pressures, Ukrainian forces are facing relentless assaults from Russian troops along the extensive front line.
Zelenskyy's cancellation of a trip to Saudi Arabia highlights his disapproval of discussions between American and Russian diplomats that excluded Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kellogg emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty and indicates the country's NATO membership prospects remain uncertain without substantial US security assurances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
30-Day Tariff Truce: US Gains Security Commitments from Canada, Mexico
Donald Trump Jr. Faces Allegations Over Illegal Duck Hunt in Italy
The Influence of Emil Bove in Donald Trump's Justice Department Overhaul
PM Narendra Modi to pay working visit to the US from Feb 12-13, meet President Donald Trump: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.