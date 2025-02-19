US Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv: Shifting Policies Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant diplomatic shift, US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv for key discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This visit marks a departure from the US's longstanding efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and follows controversial remarks by former President Donald Trump.

Trump suggested that Ukraine bore responsibility for the ongoing war during a recent conversation in Florida. His comments have stirred discontent among Ukrainian officials seeking global support against Russia's invasion. Amid increasing battlefield pressures, Ukrainian forces are facing relentless assaults from Russian troops along the extensive front line.

Zelenskyy's cancellation of a trip to Saudi Arabia highlights his disapproval of discussions between American and Russian diplomats that excluded Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kellogg emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty and indicates the country's NATO membership prospects remain uncertain without substantial US security assurances.

