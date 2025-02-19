Netanyahu's Trump-Linked Adviser Steps In for Critical Ceasefire Talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked Ron Dermer, a longstanding adviser linked to the Trump administration, with spearheading efforts for a crucial second stage of ceasefire talks with Hamas. This appointment aims to navigate the contentious terrain of ending the ongoing conflict.

Dermer, who serves as Israel's Cabinet Minister for Strategic Affairs, inherits a complex landscape. The first phase of the ceasefire comes to a close in early March, leaving the next steps uncharted and fraught with diplomatic challenges. Dermer's past as a former ambassador to the U.S. and his Republican affiliations may influence the dynamics of the negotiations.

The upcoming discussions will address the cessation of hostilities, the return of hostages, and an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. The announcement comes amidst a backdrop of widespread rejection of Donald Trump's proposal to relocate the Palestinian population, underscoring the intricate political context Dermer must navigate.

