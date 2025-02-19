Left Menu

Land Controversy Sparks Political Clash in Karnataka

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy is embroiled in a land survey controversy, asserting no illegalities in land bought 40 years ago. He accuses the ruling Congress of targeting him politically. Despite claims, revenue officials are investigating following allegations of encroaching government land.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has found himself at the center of a political storm as revenue department officials conducted a survey of land he purchased four decades ago in Ramanagara district. Kumaraswamy fiercely denies any illegalities in the land deal and accuses the ruling Congress of targeting him.

The JD(S) leader highlighted that previous investigations over the years have not resulted in any charges, questioning the timing and motives of the current probe. He holds firm on his stance that he possesses all necessary documentation to prove the land's legality and accuses Congress officials of orchestrating a smear campaign against him.

The controversy has intensified with social activists alleging encroachment of 14 acres of government land by Kumaraswamy. The high-profile land row continues to unfold, pulling the state government into a broader debate over governance and accountability in land acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

