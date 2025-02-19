Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health: Progress Amid Challenges

Pope Francis, hospitalized for a respiratory infection, remains alert and in stable condition despite battling double pneumonia. The Vatican reports ongoing treatment in Rome's Gemelli hospital, a familiar place for papal recovery. Support pours in worldwide, as engagements are paused for the Pope's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:40 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, spending his sixth day in Rome's Gemelli hospital, remains alert and has eaten breakfast amid treatment for a serious respiratory infection, according to a Vatican update. The Pope, aged 88, has developed double pneumonia, adding complexity to his recovery.

The condition, which affects both lungs, means the pontiff must stay in hospital as necessary. Despite his fragile health, a Vatican official confirmed Francis is breathing on his own and engaging in some work from his hospital room. Public engagements have been canceled as his recovery takes precedence.

Messages of support have flooded in from around the globe, as pilgrims express their hopes for his swift recovery. The Vatican will provide further updates, while hospital amenities, previously used by the late John Paul II, cater to Francis' needs. Despite the situation, Vatican operations continue with key officials maintaining scheduled duties abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

