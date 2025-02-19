Pope Francis' Health: Progress Amid Challenges

Pope Francis, spending his sixth day in Rome's Gemelli hospital, remains alert and has eaten breakfast amid treatment for a serious respiratory infection, according to a Vatican update. The Pope, aged 88, has developed double pneumonia, adding complexity to his recovery.

The condition, which affects both lungs, means the pontiff must stay in hospital as necessary. Despite his fragile health, a Vatican official confirmed Francis is breathing on his own and engaging in some work from his hospital room. Public engagements have been canceled as his recovery takes precedence.

Messages of support have flooded in from around the globe, as pilgrims express their hopes for his swift recovery. The Vatican will provide further updates, while hospital amenities, previously used by the late John Paul II, cater to Francis' needs. Despite the situation, Vatican operations continue with key officials maintaining scheduled duties abroad.

