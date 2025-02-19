Drama Unfolds in Assam Assembly: MLA Akhil Gogoi Suspended Briefly

In a dramatic turn of events, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was temporarily suspended from the Assam Assembly on Wednesday. The suspension came after Gogoi disrupted a response by Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who was addressing a question about Guwahati's water supply during Zero Hour.

The exchange began when AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita inquired about the water supply scheme, prompting Baruah's explanation. Gogoi interrupted, accusing the PHE department of corruption and inefficiency, claiming it failed to deliver water to homes while allegedly misappropriating public funds.

Despite repeated requests from Deputy Speaker Numal Momin to desist, Gogoi persisted. As a result, he was escorted out of the assembly by marshals but returned after serving the brief suspension.

