Political Tug-of-War Over Jalna's Solar Project

In a heated political exchange in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar has levied accusations against former BJP MP Raosaheb Danve. Khotkar claims Danve has unjustly taken credit for initiating a crucial solar project in the region.

Speaking at an event, Khotkar detailed his efforts to secure the Rs 95 crore solar project at the Gahnewadi reservoir, asserting that he coordinated approvals from both state and Union governments. This back-and-forth highlights tensions among the Mahayuti allies, with disputes extending to posts such as guardian ministers.

Khotkar further criticized Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal for similar claims, emphasizing that the solar project, once operational, is projected to save Jalna Municipal Corporation around Rs 1 crore annually on electricity costs.

