Political Tug-of-War Over Jalna's Solar Project

In a political dispute in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar accused former BJP MP Raosaheb Danve and Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal of falsely taking credit for a solar project. Khotkar insists he secured approval for the Rs 95 crore project, which will save Jalna Rs 1 crore annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:20 IST
  • India

In a heated political exchange in Maharashtra's Jalna district, Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar has levied accusations against former BJP MP Raosaheb Danve. Khotkar claims Danve has unjustly taken credit for initiating a crucial solar project in the region.

Speaking at an event, Khotkar detailed his efforts to secure the Rs 95 crore solar project at the Gahnewadi reservoir, asserting that he coordinated approvals from both state and Union governments. This back-and-forth highlights tensions among the Mahayuti allies, with disputes extending to posts such as guardian ministers.

Khotkar further criticized Congress leader Kailash Gorantyal for similar claims, emphasizing that the solar project, once operational, is projected to save Jalna Municipal Corporation around Rs 1 crore annually on electricity costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

