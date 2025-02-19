Left Menu

Shivaji Homage Row: BJP and Congress Clash Over Language

The BJP accuses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of dishonoring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by using 'shradhanjali' instead of 'adaranjali' on his birth anniversary. The controversy has escalated into a war of words between the two parties, each accusing the other of political exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:22 IST
Shivaji Homage Row: BJP and Congress Clash Over Language
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, criticizing his choice of words during a tribute. Gandhi used 'shradhanjali' instead of the customary 'adaranjali' while paying homage on Shivaji's birth anniversary, leading to a political row.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar from Mumbai condemned Gandhi's wording as inappropriate and demanded an immediate retraction, threatening legal action for what he called a slight against Maharashtra's pride. The Maharashtra BJP echoed this sentiment, alleging that the Congress was misusing Shivaji Maharaj's name for political gain.

In response, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe highlighted past instances where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used similar language in a tribute to Shivaji. Londhe criticized the BJP for purportedly disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj and accused them of failing to honor past promises related to his legacy, including ceremonial projects that remain incomplete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025