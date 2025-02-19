Shivaji Homage Row: BJP and Congress Clash Over Language

The BJP has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, criticizing his choice of words during a tribute. Gandhi used 'shradhanjali' instead of the customary 'adaranjali' while paying homage on Shivaji's birth anniversary, leading to a political row.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar from Mumbai condemned Gandhi's wording as inappropriate and demanded an immediate retraction, threatening legal action for what he called a slight against Maharashtra's pride. The Maharashtra BJP echoed this sentiment, alleging that the Congress was misusing Shivaji Maharaj's name for political gain.

In response, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe highlighted past instances where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used similar language in a tribute to Shivaji. Londhe criticized the BJP for purportedly disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj and accused them of failing to honor past promises related to his legacy, including ceremonial projects that remain incomplete.

(With inputs from agencies.)